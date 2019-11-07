MUSKEGON, Mich. - The reward for helping police locate a suspect wanted by the Muskegon Heights Police Department earlier this month has increased.

The officer was shot in the arm at East Park Manor back on July 6, 2019. Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Dayvon Davis.

The Muskegon County Silent Observer program has received private donations to aid in finding critical information. It totals up to $2,000.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department is also offering a $1,000 reward for information.

If you see Davis or know where he is, call the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900.

To submit information call Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME (7463), download the P3 Tips app on your Android or Apple device, or visit the Silentobservermuskegon.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.