Riot cases advance against six; Silent Observer pays out $1,600 on 130 tips

Sixteen people have been charged with riot for the May 30-31 destruction in downtown Grand Rapids; police continue to investigate tips generated from Facebook posts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As felony cases against several people charged in a May 30-31 riot in downtown Grand Rapids move to the next stage, law enforcement is still looking for help identifying others involved.

Multiple charges have been filed against 16 people, including a teenage girl. All are charged with riot, a 10-year felony.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has posted scores of photos to its Facebook page, looking for help identifying the rioters.

Silent Observer, meanwhile, has logged 130 tips from the public, which were forwarded to investigators.

Silent Observer Executive Director Chris Cameron says input from the public is crucial in bringing those responsible to justice.

“If people can give us information about those who were involved, at least these businesses are going to see some justice,’’ Cameron said. “And that's so important for victims of crime.''

Silent Observer has paid out $1,600 in reward money for tips so far. Donations to the Silent Observer reward fund, she said, would be appreciated.

Six defendants had their felony cases bound over this week to Kent County Circuit Court. They are:

Alexandria Nicole Lyons, 22, of Wyoming. Charges against her include malicious destruction of property for damage to a county-owned building at 82 Ionia Ave. NW;

Brian Christopher Jennings, 30, of Lansing. He’s charged with destruction at 82 Ionia;

Matthew Henning Hurth, 27, of Grand Rapids. His charges include destruction of Wyoming police vehicles;

Olivia Marie Hull, 23, of Cedar Springs. Charges against her include breaking into Sundance Grill & Bar, 151 Ottawa Ave. NW.

John Jonathan Dupree, 23, of Kentwood. Charges against him include damage to Wyoming police cruisers;

Omar Suarez-Landero, 18, of Wyoming. He's charged with breaking into Sundance Grill & Bar.

Images of rioters posted to the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Facebook page is generating tips, Becker said. Information provided by Silent Observer has also been invaluable.

“It is helping,’’ Becker said. “People still are troubled by what occurred in their city.’’

