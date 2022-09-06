x
Crime

Grand Rapids Police need your help tracking down robbery suspect who shoved Family Dollar worker during heist

The man reportedly pushed an employee down and stole money from a safe in August.
Credit: GRPD
The Grand Rapids Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who they claim robbed the Family Dollar onFulton Street on Aug. 7. The suspect was wearing all black and a ski mask.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for a suspect in what they describe as a "strong-armed" robbery at a Family Dollar on the west side of the city.

A suspect reportedly pushed an employee down and stole money from a safe at the dollar store at 1153 West Fulton Street on Aug. 7.

He is described as a light-skinned Black male, wearing all black and a ski mask. Police say he ran north of the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website here.

Credit: GRPD
