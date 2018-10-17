GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The woman convicted of murdering her landlord will spend up to 50 years in prison.

In September, a Kent County jury found 55-year-old Robin Root guilty in the 2007 murder of Janna Kelly. This new sentence comes after the first one was overturned.

Three years ago, a jury convicted Root of first-degree murder and in 2015, was sentenced to life in prison. But that conviction was overturned by the court of appeals after justices said some evidence presented at the trial should have been off limits.

That lead to a new trial last month. The new set of jurors found Root guilty of second degree murder. Kelly was Root's former landlord. Investigators say Root strangled her and left her in the the trunk of a car with her mouth duct taped shut in 19 degree weather. She then drove out to a blueberry field in Ottawa County where she stripped Kelly, doused her in gasoline and set her on fire.

"I have not been able to detect any true sorrow or remorse for what you did, but only sorrow that you were caught. I can't do anything to return Janna Kelly to her family, but I can honor their request that you receive the maximum sentence under the sentencing guidelines," Kent County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Rossi said. "It is the sentence of this court that you serve 25 to 50 years in the Michigan department of corrections."

Root prepared and read a statement in which she said she had been trying to better herself while behind bars. She said God has given her the strength to move forward and will help her right her wrongs.

Kelly's daughter Dana Isola said Root's statement meant nothing.

"It's empty, it's basically she's saying what she thinks she's supposed to say to try to get less years, she doesn't have real remorse or feel for anyone but herself," Isola said. "It wasn't life but 25 to 50 is hopefully life for her."

While the judge handed down the sentence, he ordered Root to pay the $2,900 of back rent to Kelly's family. He said it's a true tragedy that two familys' lives are ruined because of a past due rent bill.

