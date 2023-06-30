Rockford man charged for possessing, distributing child porn

Investigators say Randy Edward Roossien, 63, had downloaded, viewed and shared child pornography online, leading to his arrest.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Rockford man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, according to the Michigan State Police (MSP).

Randy Edward Roossien, 63, has been charged with one count of aggravated child sexually abusive material, one count of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

MSP, who oversees the state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that handled the investigation, said digital evidence was seized from Roossien's home after it was found that he had downloaded, viewed and shared child pornography online.

If convicted, Roossien faces up to 25 years in prison for the aggravated child sexually abuse activity, 15 years for aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, 10 years for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

Roossien was arraigned on Wednesday.

MSP's Computer Crimes Unit, which oversees the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, is encouraging parents to talk with their children about staying safe online.

Anyone with information about child sexual exploitation should report it online at this link.

