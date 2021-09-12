Ex-Rockford police lieutenant charged with making a false accident report in Grand Rapids

The ex-officer was also charged with failing to stop at the scene of a property damage accident on Dec. 9, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Rockford police lieutenant, Aaron Sawyer, is facing a new criminal charge on Tuesday in the City of Grand Rapids.

The misdemeanor charge is connected to allegations of Sawyer making a false police report on Dec. 9, 2021.

"During the investigation into the Hit and Run Crash in Ottawa County on 12/09/21, it was discovered that Mr. Sawyer reported a similar crash in Grand Rapids on the morning of 12/09/21," the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said in an email to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Court documents allege that Sawyer "Did knowingly furnish a false crash report involving a Ford Explorer at the intersection of Scribner Av NW/Leonard St NW on 12/09/21."

Aaron Sawyer was previously charged for failing to stop at the scene of a property damage accident in regards to an accident on Dec. 9, 2021.

Sawyer was allegedly involved in an accident in his work vehicle at the intersection of Baldwin Street and 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township around 12:10 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2021, before fleeing the scene.

Sawyer was placed on administrative leave before resigning from his position on Dec. 20, 2021.

The charge for making the false police report is from the same day as a charge he received for failing to stop at the scene of a property damage accident.

Sawyer was also arrested for driving while intoxicated in 2015 in Plainfield Township. He was given a suspended sentence of probation after pleading guilty.

Sawyer waived his arraignment hearing for the false police report charge that was scheduled for Jan. 26.

