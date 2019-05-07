ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. — Every Friday for the next four weeks, Grand Rapids Police officers will teach Roosevelt Park neighbors about different aspects of crime prevention and safety.

"We wanted to find a way to maybe dispel some rumors," Roosevelt Park Community Officer Don Allen said.

"This is what we came up with; have a session, sit down and have a chance to ask questions. Just get some information that you wouldn't otherwise get," Allen said.

Rocio Rodriguez and Asucena Cervantes are community and crime prevention organizers with the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association. Last year, they went through GRPD's citizen police academy, and decided they wanted to bring something smaller scale to their neighborhood.

"It was so informational that we felt that it was important to bring this out to our community, especially our neighbors," Rodriguez said.

Friday's hour-long session ended with residents addressing their specific concerns with Officer Allen, which Rodriguez says helps achieve their goal of building trust.

"Our kids live in the neighborhood, we live in the neighborhood, so we want to make it safe," Rodriguez said.

The workshops take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association and cover a range of topics.

Including

K-9 units

Crime scene investigation

Suspect descriptions

If you missed the first session, Rodrigeuz says you're welcome to attend the next ones.

Schedule

Week 1: Suspect & Auto Description

Week 2: K-9 Unit

Week 3: Vice Unit

Week 4: Crime Scene / Lifting up Finger prints

Week 5: Graduation

The final session will end with a graduation, which includes certificates and free t-shirts.

Anyone with questions can call the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association at 616-243-2489, visit their website or Facebook page.

► Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email, Facebook or Twitter.