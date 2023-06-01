x
Crime

Man convicted in 1983 Newaygo County murder will spend the rest of his life in prison

In December, Roy Snell was convicted of murder and a gun charge in the death of Richard Atwood, who went missing in 1983. His body was never found.
WHITE CLOUD, Michigan — Roy Snell will spend the rest of his life in prison, a Newaygo Circuit Court Judge said Thursday.

Last December, a jury convicted Roy Snell of felony murder and felony firearm charges related to the death of Richard Atwood

The judge sentenced Snell to life in prison without parole.  

Atwood was just 25 years old when he was last seen on Aug. 10, 1983, in White Cloud. His body has never been found. His brown 1975 Pontiac Trans-Am was recovered in the Grand Rapids area two months later.  

Snell was arrested back in March of 2020 in Minnesota after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Stay issued charges in the case.

Snell was reported as the last person to be seen with Atwood.

READ MORE: Suspect in Newaygo Co. murder found guilty 39 years after victim's death

