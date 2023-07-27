Former GOP candidate for Michigan governor enters guilty plea to Jan. 6 riot charge

The FBI arrested Ryan Kelley at his Allendale home last June. He will learn his sentence in October.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Ryan Kelley, former Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate appeared in US District Court Thursday to plead guilty for his role in the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol in Washington D.C.

Ryan Kelley pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Kelley ran for governor against a crowded field of Republicans in the 2022 Michigan primary and earned about 15% of the overall vote. He is a conservative activist and a real estate agent from Ottawa County.

Kelley was arrested by the FBI in June of 2022 on four charges related to the Jan. 6 riots and later released on a $0 personal recognizance bond.

In an interview with 13 ON YOUR SIDE last year, Kelley said that "there was no crime committed that day," in reference to the riots.

Kelley is scheduled to be back in court in October for a sentencing hearing.

The judge in the case indicated he will likely face less than 6 months in jail or no time behind bars at all.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.