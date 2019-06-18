GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Opening statements for the trial against a Grand Rapids man accused of murder and leading police on a high-speed chase took place Tuesday.

Thirty-three year old Adam Nolin is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Tia Mae Randall, back in September. Nolin then led police on a chase and eventually crashed his car into the S-curve on US-131 in Grand Rapids, shooting at police. He was struck by a Grand Rapids Police cruiser before being taken into custody.

On Tuesday, June 18, witnesses were called to the stand in an effort to prove Nolin's guilt. He faces multiple charges, including open murder and two counts of attempted murder. If convicted, Nolin faces up to life in prison.

A number of witnesses were called into court Tuesday morning, including the property manager of the trailer park where Tia Randall lived and was found dead, multiple neighbors, the driver of the bus that Randall's children rode, as well as a coworker and a family member of the defendant.

