'SAFE SUMMER 2023': Penalties for 'crime guns' will include federal prosecution

Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan said on Tuesday that those who use guns that were used in previous crimes will face federal charges.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tonya Ferguson lost her Grandson Kane Coronado in November of 2022. He was shot and killed while riding his bike off of Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming.

"Everybody is heartbroken and certain things you know, will just make you break down," said Ferguson.

13 ON YOUR SIDE talked with her in March, almost five months after his murder once police released this mugshot of a possible suspect.

Malones family said they were heartbroken.

"She was adored," said a family member in early May. "She adored every one that she came in contact with, especially our family."

Now law enforcement is hoping to crack down on gun violence that has impacted families across Michigan like Coronados and Malones.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan is launching a new program called "Safe Summer 2023" which is meant to crack down on gun violence that tends to rise during the summer months.

"Under this program, my office will federally prosecute offenders who illegally possess crime guns," said Totten. "And by crime guns, I mean firearms that have been linked to prior shootings through ballistic evidence."

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten says federal prosecution, not something to be taken lightly.

"Just this past weekend, a two year old was shot and killed here in Kentwood. To everyone in the community who unlawfully possesses a gun and is willing to pull a trigger to commit a crime," said Totten. "I want you to know that we are fully prepared to prosecute you federally."

