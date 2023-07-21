School bus driver in Muskegon charged with criminal sexual conduct

Richard Elliot is being charged with criminal sexual conduct after assaulting an eight-year-old boy that lived in the same home.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Richard Elliot, a bus driver for a third party company used by Muskegon Public Schools, has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct. According to court documents, the victim is an eight-year-old boy that lived in the same home as Elliot where the incident occurred.

The boy told his father of the assault who then called the police.

"The sheriff's department engaged in an investigation on an alleged criminal sexual conduct complaint, and based on that investigation, we were able to issue charges against Mr. Elliot," said D.J. Hilson, Prosecutor for Muskegon County.

Elliot was arrested on July 14, and is currently being held at the Muskegon County Jail. Investigators do not believe the victim was a student at Muskegon Public Schools.

"We're talking about a pretty young individual who is the alleged victim in this case, and I know that my office along with other agencies in town are ready and prepared to offer any post incident services to make sure that not only does this young person receive justice for what happened to them, but they also have the aftercare as well."

The superintendent for Muskegon Public Schools has said that the school district is currently not involved in the investigation.

Dean Transportation Services issued the following statement:

"These are serious charges, and our hearts go out to the individual involved and to their family.

Mr. Elliott was on an unpaid medical leave when we learned of the alleged incident and remains on unpaid leave. The allegation did not involve Mr. Elliott's employment with the company.

Dean Transportation follows the highest safety standards in the industry. All drivers must pass a criminal background check, public sex offender registry check, FBI national fingerprint-based background check and driving record check. Mr. Elliott passed all background checks. Mr. Elliott was hired on December 27, 2016."

Hilson says that those who are made aware of additional incidents can contact the Muskegon County Sheiff's Office.



"I appreciate the courage and bravery of our of our very young victim who had the capacity to actually indicate what happened and ultimately get authorities involved, and I always appreciate the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement in particular."

Elliot is expected to be in court on August 7th at the 60th District Court in Muskegon.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.