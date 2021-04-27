School official pleads guilty to obstructing federal probe

Deanna Barash admits that she deleted emails to try to thwart an investigation by agents and a federal grand jury.

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — A suburban Detroit school official who was paid $6,500 after her district bought education materials from a vendor has pleaded guilty.

Deanna Barash admits that she deleted emails to try to thwart an investigation by agents and a federal grand jury. Barash was an assistant superintendent in the Northville district.

She directed the district to pay $45,000 to Purpose Prep for social-emotional learning materials. Barash says she received $6,500 from Purpose and also had an agreement for a slice of future profits.

Barash's latest job was in the West Bloomfield district. She quit in March just before the charge was filed.

