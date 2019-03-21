GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have extended their search nationwide for the man they believe may be connected to the murders of Keyona Griffin and Cherletta Baber-Bey.

The two women were found dead inside their family home at the 500 block of Sheldon Avenue SE on March 13. The medical examiner later ruled the deaths of Griffin, 25, and Baber-Bey, 47, as homicides by gunshot wounds.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker issued a felony warrant for receiving and concealing a stolen firearm for 45-year-old Derrell Brown. So far, no one has been charged with the murders.

A judge has ordered that investigators pick Brown up anywhere in the country and extradite him back to Grand Rapids. Brown is a black male, about 5'8'' and 180 pounds. He also goes by a number of aliases including 'Jay', Darryl Robinson, Carter Brown, Derrick Brown, Michael Richardson and Marcus Wright.

If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts, you may provide tips anonymously to GRPD or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345. Silent Observer is also providing a cash reward if a tip provided leads to the location and arrest of Brown.

The photo provided of Brown is from 2013.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.

Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.