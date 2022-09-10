Police searching for man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman Saturday

Police are seeking charges against Cummings for kidnapping, assault with intent to murder, and carjacking.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An active search is underway for a man police say allegedly kidnapped and shot at a woman Saturday in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department says Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings, 26, forced a 29-year-old woman from her home at gunpoint on Taft Court around 6 a.m. Saturday. They both got into a white Chevy Malibu and Cummings transported her to an undisclosed home.

The woman walked to a third home in the area of Chestnut Street and Sherman Road, where police say Cummings was waiting in his car.

The victim, who police believe is Cummings ex-girlfriend, says at that point he began yelling at her and fired one gunshot from his car. The bullet did not hit her and no one else was injured.

When police responded to the scene sometime after 7:30 a.m., they located the Chevy Malibu but Cummings was no where to be found.

Police are seeking charges against Cummings for kidnapping, assault with intent to murder, and carjacking.

Anyone with information or Cummings’ location, is asked to contact police at 269-781-0911 or through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.