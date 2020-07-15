Search warrant leads to 2 arrests, methamphetamine seizure

Police said that crystal methamphetamine was located during a search of the property, along with evidence of methamphetamine production.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) North Office conducted a search warrant Wednesday in Otsego Township that resulted in two arrests and the seizure of methamphetamine.

The search was conducted at 30 South 16th Street in Allegan County and was done with assistance from Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team, the Michigan State Police Wayland Post, and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a statement provided by Michigan State Police, the search warrant was a result of a lengthy investigation into methamphetamine distribution in the area.

After making initial contact, detectives found that four people were in the building.

Police said that crystal methamphetamine was located during a search of the property, along with evidence of methamphetamine production.

Two people at the property were arrested.

A 29-year-old male from Otsego was take to Allegan County Jail for possession of methamphetamine.

A 36-year-old male from Otsego was also taken to Allegan County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, operate/maintain a drug house and operate/maintain a methamphetamine laboratory.

