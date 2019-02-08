GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Grand Rapids Police are investigating a number of cell phone store robberies in the city.

Three stores were broken into Thursday morning, between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

One happened on the 1900 block of Beltline NE, another on the 1200 block of Michigan Street NE, and a third was on Commerce Avenue SW.

Zakry O'Brien is the owner of Lake Effect Phone Repair, the business burglarized on Commerce Avenue.

The burglary at his shop happened just after 4 a.m. on Thursday.

“Smashed that front window right there," O'Brien said. "About six people came and smashed the cases, took as much as they could carry.”

He was able to catch them on camera.

“It's like somebody breaking into your home," O'Brien said. "You definitely feel violated, because that's how I treat this place. I'm here more than I'm at home.”

The entire burglary went down in a matter of seconds.

“You can see in the security footage, it was 30 seconds," O'Brien said. "I thought I was taking every step necessary. I triple checked the door to make sure it's locked every night, obviously that doesn't matter if they're smashing in the front window.”

You can practically see the police department from his store.

“It was never something that crossed my mind really in 1 million years, being downtown here, knowing how busy it is, knowing the proximity to the police station,” O'Brien said.

So far, Grand Rapids Police have no suspects in custody and there's no word yet on if the crimes are connected.

“The first thing in detective work is not to assume things, is to follow the evidence where it goes," said Sergeant Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department. "It's definitely an aspect that investigators will consider, but we don't want to make that assumption”

O'Brien said he's relieved no one was in the store at the time.

“Obviously objects can be replaced, and that's the thing, I'm glad no one’s hurt,” he said.

Even with the majority of his inventory gone, O’Brien isn’t skipping a beat.

"I'm still open, so don't worry about that," he said.





►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.