The resident slammed the door on the man's finger as he was trying to break inside their home.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to an attempted home invasion on Sellers Mill Road Thursday morning.

Residents of the home were returning home when they a man approached them with a gun.

67-year-old Vernon Forest Wilson tried to enter the house, but the resident successfully shut the door. He struggled at the door and his gun went off, grazing the resident's chest.

When Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) arrived, they processed Wilson's glove that had fallen off during the break-in and discovered a severed finger inside.

CSI discovered that Wilson's finger was detached after the resident forced the door shut on his finger while trying to break inside their home.

Wilson is facing multiple charges, including:

First degree burglary

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

possession of a firearm by a prohibited felon

Burlington police officers with the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff's Office, arrested Wilson and took him to Alamance County Jail under a $250,000 bond.