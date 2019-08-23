WALKER, Mich — Sexual assault charges were dismissed Friday against a Walker man after his teen accuser told a judge she would not testify, despite being locked up earlier this week for contempt of court.

The girl, now 16, says she was sexually assaulted by 48-year-old Michael James Dusseau over the span of several years. The two knew each other.

During a preliminary examination Friday in Walker District Court, she again refused to testify against Dusseau, who got out of jail last month after posting a $150,000 bond.

“Your honor, I respect you and I respect the court, but I’m not testifying,’’ she told Judge Peter Versluis.

The judge had her placed in juvenile detention earlier this week after finding her in contempt of court. The girl “flat out refused to testify without any reason whatsoever,’’ Versluis said.

With the girl unwilling to testify, Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Rachel M. Wustman asked that the case be dismissed.

Versluis agreed. He directed that the girl be returned to the Kent County juvenile detention facility and released to family.

“Obviously we’re very pleased with that,’’ defense attorney R. Vincent Green said of having criminal charges dismissed.

Dusseau was facing several counts of criminal sexual conduct that could have put him in prison for life.

It is an unusual case that started in January of 2018 when the girl disclosed to her grandparents that she was sexually assaulted when she was seven years old and again when she was nine, court records show.

Dusseau was charged last year; he initially intended to enter a plea in the case. Charges were dismissed last month by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office “due to issues with witnesses,’’ Wustman said.

Charges were then refiled, despite the girl’s adamant refusal to get involved.

“We believe she was assaulted; she hasn’t recanted,’’ Wustman said. “That’s why we would go forward, even when she’s saying, ‘I don’t want to cooperate.’’’

Attorney Bruce Alan Block, who represented the girl, said he did not agree with the judge’s earlier decision to hold her in contempt.

“Her wishes were very clear; she had had enough,’’ Block said. “It’s just somewhat egregious that we lock up victims, that our system allows us to lock up victims like they did with this young lady.’’

Because the case was dismissed without prejudice on Friday, charges can be refiled, Wustman said.

“With criminal sexual conduct first-degree, there is no statute of limitations,’’ Wustman said. “So, at some point, if things change, we can re-charge and we can go forward on this case.’’

Walker police got involved after the girl made disclosures of sexual abuse to her grandparents in January of 2018. Dusseau denied raping the girl, “but acknowledged that there may have been inappropriate touching,’’ court records show.

In an Oct. 4, 2018 letter to the prosecutor’s office and shared with others, the girl asked that the case be dismissed.

“I will not testify,’’ she wrote. “I have been controlled by the system too long and I have dealt with too much pain to be put through this any longer.’’

She wrote that she was pressured into giving details that were foggy and she felt intimidated and uncomfortable.

“I along with my family have been living in a nightmare you can’t wake up from,’’ she wrote. “I want to take back my life because it has been in the hands of other people for too long.’’

She closes the letter: “Stop tearing my life apart and LEAVE ME ALONE.’’

