ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of sexual assault that allegedly occurred early Sunday morning.

The victim told police she was at a party in an off-campus apartment complex in Allendale and was sexually assaulted by a man she didn't know who was also at the party.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

