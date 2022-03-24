New sexual assault bills give survivors more time to file a civil claim against abusers

The state reps who proposed this package say Michigan's civil statute of limitations needs to be fixed because it's failing survivors.

LANSING, Mich. — A set of state bills aim to give survivors of sexual assault more time to file a civil claim against their abusers.

State Rep. Julie Brixie of Meridian Township, along with Reps. Kelly Breen (D-Novi) and John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs) introduced three bills Wednesday, HB 5962-5964, to protect survivors.

"We really need to join many other states in modernizing our statue of limitations," Brixie said.

The Justice for Survivors package would:

Extend the Statute of Limitations (or SOL) from age 28 to 48, eliminate the SOL if there's a criminal conviction.

Extend the SOL from the time a survivor discovers they were injured from three to seven years.

Establish a two-year revival window for all survivors.

"It is really unreasonable to expect someone who has suffered that degree of trauma will make a decision that's going to impact their lives in a significant way in two days, 40, 60 or 90 days," said Charisse Mitchell, the CEO of YWCA - West Central Michigan.

Nonprofit Child USA reports studies have found the average age a child sex assault survivor discloses their abuse is 52.

"When you combine that delayed disclosure with our states SOL's archaic time limits, it makes 86% of child sex abuse go unreported," said Brixie.

Mitchell says the bills are a meaningful step forward for survivors and reminds them there's an avenue of safety.

"They didn't deserve it. It wasn't something that should've happened to them and when a criminal justice or civil system is there to tell you that and amplify that, and acknowledge that; affirm that. That can be a really important part of someone's healing," Mitchell said.

The bills have been sent to a Judiciary Committee so they're expected to get a hearing.

According to Child USA, 27 states have enacted revival windows for expired sexual assault claims, and 17 states have eliminated civil statute of limitations for some or all child sexual abuse claims.

