KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Western Michigan University Department of Public Safety reported a sexual assault occurred on campus Saturday afternoon.

The department tweeted saying the assault was reported to have occurred near Lawson Ice Arena between 3 and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities do not have any information on a possible suspect but they are advising those in the area to be cautious.

