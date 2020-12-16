Sheriff: Don’t get scammed during the holidays

Deputies say they have been receiving daily complaints concerning fraud and scams and warn that many people are trying to turn you into a victim.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about the many scams that are taking place during the holiday season.

The sheriff would like to remind everyone that they will never contact citizens to ask for payments for outstanding warrants, bonds or other court obligations. Additionally, they will never ask for those payments to be made via gift cards, Venmo, Cash App or other money transfer services.

If someone calls you regarding inheritances, lottery winnings, Publisher’s Clearing House winnings or other prizes for something you have not entered to win, it is very likely a scam and you should remain highly skeptical.

The sheriff’s office is also warning of scams that have been taking place on romance and dating sites or apps. These scams involve potential romantic partners that ask for money for travel expenses or fictitious emergency situations. The money is often sent to a third party and is not recoverable.

Always verify who you are talking to before sharing any personal information to anyone over the phone or the internet.

