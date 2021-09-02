Buffalo Police, Wright County sheriff's deputies and area SWAT teams were dispatched to the Allina Clinic. The AP says there are multiple victims.

BUFFALO, Minn. — Authorities confirm one person is in custody after a shooting with multiple victims at a clinic in the city of Buffalo on Tuesday.

Buffalo Police, Wright County sheriff's deputies and area SWAT teams were dispatched to the Allina Clinic at 755 Crossroads Campus Drive around 11 a.m. on reports of a shooting. At this time there aren't many details available, but an Allina employee told KARE 11 it was a mass shooting incident.

The AP is reporting that multiple people have been wounded in the shooting, citing Buffalo Police Department office manager Kelly Prestidge. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) confirmed that report with a post on Twitter.

BCA special agents and crime scene personnel are en route to assist the Buffalo Police Dept. in the investigation of a shooting incident involving multiple victims. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) February 9, 2021

Police dispatch audio initially reported 15 shots fired, and later shared an audio clip of an officer reporting as many as five critically wounded. Authorities have not yet confirmed those numbers. Dispatchers were heard on Broadcastify stating that a male said he had four "homemade explosives" that all went off.

Audio from Broadcastify also indicates that a Super 8 Motel a relatively short distance from the clinic may be a secondary scene related to the shooting incident. The Motel was evacuated, and radio traffic mentions that "room 110" may be where the suspect was staying. Dispatchers say suitcases were still inside that room when the building was searched.

Images from Sky 11 appeared to show some of the windows at the clinic shattered or blown out.

Federal authorities confirmed via Twitter that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are en route to the scene, responding to reports of an "active shooter situation." The State Patrol reported that the department's pilots were flying six boxes of blood from the Red Cross to Buffalo Hospital to be ready for victims of the shooting.

The Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose public schools, with several buildings in the vicinity of the clinic, sent a message home to parents explaining what had unfolded.

"Today there was an emergency situation at Allina Crossroads Clinic that prompted schools in Buffalo to be in lock-down and, at the direction of the Buffalo Police Department, we evacuated students from the two closest schools (Tatanka Elementary STEM School and PRIDE Transitions) to Buffalo High School.

All other schools will dismiss today at their regularly scheduled time. All KidKare sites will be open until 6:30 p.m. Tatanka KidKare students will remain at Buffalo High School until picked up by parents.

The district acted quickly with the help of the Buffalo Police Department and Wright County Sheriff's Department to make sure that our students are safe and secure. Our thoughts go out to those directly involved with the situation."