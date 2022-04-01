Shooting injures 1 in Gaines Twp.

Police say one person is in the hospital, but their injuries are still unknown.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating tonight after one person was shot in Gaines Township.

Police say one person is in the hospital, but their injuries are still unknown.

Deputies are on the scene at Kentwood Mobile Home Park, but it is not known if that is where the shooting happened.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

