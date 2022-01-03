Child injured after ‘accidental shooting’ in Kentwood

Police say his injuries are not considered life threatening at this time.

KENTWOOD, Mich — A child is injured after being shot Sunday in Kentwood.

Police say the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. at a home on Minneapolis Drive SE. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile boy with a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries are not considered life threatening at this time.

The incident is reported to be an accidental shooting in the home. Police are investigating the incident and say no outstanding suspects are reported.

