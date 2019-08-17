GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Grand Rapids Police responded to a shooting on the southeast side of the city near Franklin St. and Geneva Ave.

The victim was shot one time, and has non-life threatening injuries. The victim was uncooperative with police, not willing to tell them what happened. There is no description of a suspect at this time.

RELATED: Shooting on Grand Rapid's southeast side

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.