Shot fired in attempted robbery

Information is currently limited, and the investigation is ongoing.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A male victim arrived at Bronson Hospital Saturday at approximately 3 a.m. with a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim said he had been shot during an attempted robbery in the 600 block of Ada, but he could only provide limited information on the suspect. The victim last saw the male suspect flee on foot in an unknown direction from the location of the crime.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers went to the area to investigate and a canvass for potential witnesses and evidence was created.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety asks anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

