Shots fired at Holland Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot

HOLLAND, Mich — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a Holland Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant Friday morning at 12:51 a.m. on the report of several subjects verbally arguing in the restaurant parking lot.

Prior to police arrival, one of the groups left in a red jeep. While leaving, one of the Jeep occupants fired a handgun into the air multiple times.

Nobody was struck by the rounds and there were no injuries.

Deputies searched for the vehicle, but it had left the area and was not able to be located.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department or Silent Observer at 1-877-87-SILENT.

