BEECHWOOD, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of shots fired near the intersection of River Avenue and 136th Avenue.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, deputies shut down River Avenue for half an hour while they investigated.
There are reports of property damage, but no injuries. Witnesses told deputies that a silver-gray sedan and a black SUV left the area.
While the sheriff's department is still investigating, they ask anyone with information about this incident to call their office, Silent Observer 1-877-88SILENT or submit tips electronically via MOSOTIPS.com.
More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Officials charge man with murder who said he killed 2 of his friends
- Body found near a Tallmadge Township park prompts homicide investigation
- Sheriff: Missing Grant woman may be in Grand Rapids
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.