BEECHWOOD, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of shots fired near the intersection of River Avenue and 136th Avenue.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, deputies shut down River Avenue for half an hour while they investigated.

There are reports of property damage, but no injuries. Witnesses told deputies that a silver-gray sedan and a black SUV left the area.

While the sheriff's department is still investigating, they ask anyone with information about this incident to call their office, Silent Observer 1-877-88SILENT or submit tips electronically via MOSOTIPS.com.

