Shots fired leads to short police chase in Muskegon Heights Monday morning

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Authorities say two people are in custody after an officer saw shots coming from a vehicle in Muskegon Heights, sparking a short police chase.

Muskegon County Central Dispatch says the officer saw the shots around 2:43 a.m. and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver led the officer on a short chase, which came to an end around 2:55 a.m. at the corner of E Summit Avenue and Hoyt Street.

Two people were taken into custody, and Central Dispatch says there have been no reports of any injuries as a result of either the shots fired or the chase.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is working to find out if both people in the vehicle will face charges, and what those charges will be.

This a developing story and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

