Grand Rapids Silent Observer ups reward money for tips that lead to arrest

Officials with Silent Observer are encouraging anyone with information on recent crimes to submit a tip. Rewards are given if a tip leads to an arrest.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Silent Observer announced Thursday that rewards have been increased for tips that lead to an arrest in a violent crime.

This comes after several shootings left two dead and four others injured between Saturday night and Monday night, including an armed robbery incident, and a shots fired report Wednesday afternoon.

“The lasting harm this violence has on the quality of life for our residents is unacceptable,” said Chris Cameron with Silent Observer. “To support ending the shocking violence, we have made the decision to offer rewards that are the highest amount in Silent Observer’s 50‐year history.”

Rewards for tips that lead to an arrest are now:

Murder ‐ $3,200 – a 28% increase

Shooting with a serious injury ‐ $2,000 – a 33% increase

Shooting with property damage ‐ $750 – a 50% increase

All tips reported to Silent Observer are anonymous, whether they are submitted through the call line, website or app. State law ensures that information will not be released.

"To those who know who is involved in the violence, you can stop it now by contacting Silent Observer and reporting those involved in making life dangerous for our residents," the announcement reads. "Speak up now for your families, your neighborhoods, and your schools."

Investigations into the recent crimes are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD detectives at (616) 456-338 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

