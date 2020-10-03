GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Silent Observer has created a billboard campaign to help solve unsolved murders in Grand Rapids.

The You Know Who Killed Me campaign features faces of murder victims whose cases remain unsolved. The goal of the project is to help victims of crimes get answers and to see justice being served, according to Silent Observer.

The first billboard of the project is on Leonard Street NW and Plainfield Avenue NE. It details the case of Jeffrey Matthew, who police believe was an "unintended" victim of a shooting in September of 2019.

After his death, the Grand Rapids police offered a $2,500 reward to anyone who helps them find the person responsible for Matthew's murder. Silent Observer has since increased that reward to $3,000.

Silent Observer is asking anyone with information about his murder to contact them at 616.774.2345 or visit their website.

The increased reward money along with the campaign was made possible by a Project Safe Neighborhoods grant from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

