Kent County man accused of killing father confesses to detectives, court docs show

Htet Tun is charged with open murder and eight other counts in the shooting death of his father, Aung Tun at their home in Gaines Township.

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — Court documents filed against an 18-year-old Kent County man who is accused of killing his father and injuring a deputy during his arrest reveal he has a history of weapons charges.

In a probable cause affidavit obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE, detectives said Htet Tun admitted to shooting his father twice while in the basement of their home in late April.

A family member called the police to do a well-being check after they hadn't heard from 49-year-old Aung Myint Tun in a 24-hour period.

Then around 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, the deputies went to do a well-being check on 49-year-old Aung Myint Tun.

After forcing their way inside the home, sheriff's deputies found Aung Tun dead inside the home in the basement from apparent gunshot wounds to the head and chest. The coroner later ruled his death a homicide.

Deputies then exited the house and waited for a search warrant of the property. While deputies were waiting for the search warrant, they spotted Tune's son driving down the road towards the house.

Detectives who were already on the scene started talking with Htet in his vehicle. Detectives say that Htet had his hands up but was not immediately responding to their commands. They then say they determined that Htet needed to be removed from the vehicle.

When detectives opened the vehicle door they say they immediately saw a rifle between the seat and the door. Detectives say that Htet reached for the rifle and a struggle took place inside of the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, KSCO Detective Nathan Stanton attempted to control the firearm by holding the barrel down. Detective Stanton was holding the firearm when it went off, causing burn and puncture marks on his left hand.

Detectives say that Htet's hand had to be pried off the trigger and handle of the firearm, which ultimately jammed after the first shot. Htet was then removed from the vehicle and taken to the Detective Bureau. Bodycam footage of the incident with Htet was captured and released.

After the incident ended, detectives went back inside Aung Tun's home with a search warrant.

According to the affidavit, during an interview with Htet Tun at the Kent County Sheriff's Office, he admitted to shooting his father twice while in the basement of the residence.

13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained a police report from October of 2021 regarding a concealed weapons offense at Byron Center High School involving Htet.

In the report, Htet was found to be in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine, loaded with 32 rounds.

The weapon was discovered after the Byron Center High School's main office received a tip that a student was concealing a firearm in their backpack.

The student, later identified as Htet, was approached by an officer in his classroom and was taken into custody. The handgun was found in the backpack and Htet was transported to the Kent County juvenile detention center.

Charges were issued against Htet for carrying a concealed weapon in November of 2021.

Monday afternoon, Htet was arraigned on nine charges, including open murder, discharge of a firearm for a vehicle causing injury and resisting and opposing a police officer causing injury at the 63rd District Court on Monday.

He is being held with a $1 million bond.

