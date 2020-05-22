18-year-old son charged with murdering his father in Kent City

Silas Potter, 18, was charged with murdering his father.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office said Silas Edward Potter, an 18-year-old, has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of his father, Phillip Neale Potter, 61.

The sheriff's office responded to Kent Street south of E. Muskegon Street in Kent City on Wednesday around 11:20 a.m. on a report of a person who had been shot.

Deputies found Phillip Potter deceased, and the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Silas Potter was arrested shortly after the death, and arraigned on Thursday. He is charged with open murder and felony firearm. Potter is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: