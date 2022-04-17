South Carolina club shooting injures 9 adding to violent Easter weekend

It's the second major shooting reported in South Carolina in two days

FURMAN, S.C. — State agents are investigating a shooting in Hampton County that left at least nine people wounded on Easter Sunday morning.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports that its agents were called in to investigate a club shooting in Hampton County by the local sheriff's office.

At this time, details are extremely limited and neither SLED nor the sheriff's office has released details on a possible motive for the shooting. However, both agencies said that there are no reported deaths at this time.

A spokesperson for SLED said the incident occurred at Cara's Lounge located at 72 Ashley Circle Road in Furman.

The Sunday morning shooting is the second mass shooting to occur in South Carolina over the Easter weekend - the threshold typically being four or more victims.

Saturday afternoon, gunfire at the Columbiana Centre Mall in Columbia left nine wounded and another five with injuries related to the panic that followed as shoppers ran for the exits. At this time, that shooting is also still under investigation and there are no deaths reported.