South Haven nurse faces murder charges in death of 3-year-old, nursing license revoked

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A South Haven nurse is facing life in prison after the death of a 3-year-old in June of 2022.

Judith Marie Sobol, 42, is accused of injecting methamphetamine into her system before providing overnight care to a 3-year-old ventilator-dependent child, who died as a result.

Police involved in the investigation say Sobol was found by the child's parents in the early morning hours of her shift on June 20, 2022, incoherent, with their daughter unresponsive and her trachea tube disconnected.

Despite resuscitation efforts by the parents and medical personnel, the 3-year-old died.

Sobol later admitted to police that she had injected methamphetamines on the day she came to work. Police also located two methamphetamine pipes and a small container of crystal methamphetamine in her purse.

The Berrien County Prosecutor's Office charged Sobol with second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamines/ecstasy.

Friday, Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel in cooperation with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), announced Sobol's nursing license has been revoked.

Sobol's license had previously been suspended, but after a thorough review by LARA, her conduct was deemed a "violation of general duty, incompetence, lack of good moral character, and personal disqualifications consisting of substance use disorder and a physical or mental condition adversely affecting her ability to practice in a safe and competent manner."

The Board of Nursing Disciplinary Subcommittee issued an order revoking her license and imposing a $150,000 fine against her.

“Every day Michiganders put their lives in the hands of health care professionals, and they are entitled to safe and responsible care,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks. “LARA is appreciative of partners like the Attorney General and the Michigan Board of Nursing to help ensure Sobol is held accountable for this tragedy.”

Sobol remains in the Berrien County jail on a $500,000 bond. A jury trial on the charges related to the June 2022 death is expected to begin Feb. 21, 2023.

