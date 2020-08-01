GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was shot at on the southwest side of Grand Rapids around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and he told the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) it was by his brother, according to the GRPD.

The victim, who is unnamed, was not hurt, but according to the GRPD, the shots were fired on Oxford Street. Police then received a tip that the suspect, also unnamed, left the original scene and went to a house on Kensington Avenue SW, which is off of Oxford Street.

The GRPD surrounded the house where the suspect escaped to and were able to make an arrest without incident.

The suspect's charges are still pending. As of around 3:30 p.m., the scene is still active.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.