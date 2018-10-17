GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The case against a Sparta Village Council member caught trying to meet a teenager for sex is moving forward.

Ryan Hayes waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. Hayes was arrested last month after a two-week undercover sting by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Hayes started a text conversation with an undercover employee. He was told the person he was texting with was a 14-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Hayes eventually planned to meet the 14-year-old for a date and intended on having sex with her. Hayes was arrested after arriving at the meeting spot.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM