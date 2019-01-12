SPRING LAKE, Mich. — (Grand Haven Tribune) - Police have confirmed that one man is dead and another man arrested in a murder Sunday morning at a home in the North Holiday Hills subdivision in Spring Lake Township.

The deceased’s name and age have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Ottawa County Sheriff Sgt. Jason Kik said the cause of death is also not being released pending an autopsy.

Emergency crews responded to the home at 7:24 a.m. on a call of an assault.

Kik said the suspect was located in the area and arrested without incident. Detectives were still interviewing the suspect Sunday afternoon.

No details of the incident were being released.

Kik said there was no danger to anyone else in the neighborhood. There was never a threat to the public.

Neighbor Hugh Robertson said that police blocked off the area and put police tape around the house. He said he was surprised to see all the police cars there. He never heard any sirens.

Robertson said the incident was concerning, but he was not really surprised, as police have been called to the house on disputes several times before.

Robertson said he had only talked to that neighbor a couple of times and that he was quiet.

“He didn’t say much,” Robertson said.

Robertson said he’s lived in North Holiday Hills for 12 years and never saw anything like this.

“It’s about the only bad thing I’ve ever heard of here,” he said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.