GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 20-year-old charged with stabbing multiple people is now also charged with setting fire to two food trucks.

Tyler Charles Benedict, 20, was already arrested fro stabbing three people while they slept under a tarp on Nov. 11, 2018. According to police, the stabbings and the arson occurred less than an hour apart.

The victims of the stabbings have been treated and released from the hospital. Benedict is currently in custody awaiting arraignment on assault with intent to murder, felonious assault and fourth degree arson charges.

Two delivery vans parked close together outside the Downtown Market were both damaged in the fire. The two vans belonged to different companies: Blue Spoon Catering and Field & Fire Bakery.

Police used video surveillance to identify Benedict. Detectives also got a confession from Benedict who told police he was "angry and wanted to see the world burn."

