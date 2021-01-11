Stabbing suspect charged after robbing Ionia clerk

Store management tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the suspect was considered a regular at the store.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect has been charged after police say he used a sword during an armed robbery and stabbed a clerk in Ionia County on Halloween.

Police say Jonathan Wroten, 36, was the suspect who walked into More Purks, in the 700 block of W. Lincoln Avenue in Ionia on Sunday and demanded money and cigarettes.

We're told Wroten was dressed in all black and carrying a katana sword when he walked into the store and attempted to use a rope to tie the door shut from the outside.

Police say the suspect was confronted by a clerk from within the store who opened the door to ask what was going on.

Police say the clerk tried to flee back into the store and the suspect followed him and continued slashing and hacking at the clerk’s head and neck causing severe injuries to the clerk.

The clerk was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The family has identified the store clerk as 56-year-old Ted Rux Jr. of Lyons and says he suffered injuries to his neck, shoulder and head. The family claims the suspect nearly severed Rux's ear.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says he has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover medical expenses.

In court on Monday, Wroten was arraigned on the following charges: assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, and several counts of resisting arrest.

He was not granted bond.

Online records show Wroten has most recently served a year in prison for possession of marijuana and cocaine and was released in 2017.

Wroten also served five years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct for a person under 13 in Kent County.

The Michigan Department of Corrections also shows Wroten has served probation for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.