MSP: 400 pound stainless steel block stolen

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of a large amount of stainless steel.

Police said a 400-pound block of stainless steel was stolen from M 60 in St. Joseph County's Park Township at some point during the month of July.

The block is about three feet long and two feet wide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Marshall Post, reference complaint 54-4735-20.

