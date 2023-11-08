State police share details of fatal Montcalm County hit-and-run crash

Michigan State Police officer Lt. Michelle Robinson shares details about the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a Montcalm County teenager and injured two others.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The driver accused of hitting three boys with a car earlier this week, killing one, has been arraigned.

Brandy Sue Jones, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Greenville, investigators said in court Friday morning. She was later arraigned at a separate hearing a few hours later.

Jones is facing three felony charges:

Failure to stop at scene-when at fault-resulting in death

Accident-Failure to stop at scene of accident resulting impairment/death

Accident-Failure to stop at scene of accident resulting impairment/death

Michigan State Police (MSP) officer Lt. Michelle Robinson is sharing details about the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 14-year-old Jamison Lafferty and injuring two other teenagers.

On Thursday, MSP said they tracked down the suspect's vehicle, which damage to the windshield and a side window. Police later found Jones and interviewed her. Detectives said she admitted she was the driver in the crash, but told investigators that she didn't know what she had hit.

Jones told detectives that she realized she had hit the teenagers after she saw news reports the morning after the crash.

Jones has been on parole since March 2023 for a drug conviction in 2020.

also has previous convictions of driving without a license, as well as past civil infractions of driving without proof of insurance and not having a registration, according to online court records.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. on Wise Road near West County Line Road in Eureka Township.

One of the boys suffered a broken pelvis, while the other suffered two broken ankles from the crash.

A visitation and service for Jamison Allen Lafferty, 14, is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Greenville Community Church.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.