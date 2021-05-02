State Rep. Bryan Posthumus rolls car, is arrested for OWI

His blood alcohol content was .13 percent. The legal limit in Michigan is .08 percent.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — State Representative Bryan Posthumus (R-Cannon Twp.) was arrested on Friday, April 30 for operating while intoxicated. The arrest came after Rep. Posthumus rolled his car in Ada Township.

Rep. Posthumus had left his farm in Oakfield Township Friday evening after drinking, according to a press release. His car then drifted off the road, hit a mailbox and rolled over.

Rep. Posthumus was arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to a hospital to be evaluated for injuries, where he was later released. According to the release, his blood alcohol content was .13 percent. The legal limit in Michigan is .08 percent.

“I am deeply disappointed in myself for putting other people in jeopardy by driving while intoxicated. There is no excuse for what happened, and I take full and complete responsibility for my actions," said Rep. Posthumus in the release.

He said he will be attending alcoholics anonymous meetings in the future. Rep. Posthumus was previously arrested for operating while intoxicated in January 2013.

