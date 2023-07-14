Adult foster care facility relieved after stolen belongings are returned

Mary's Home experienced heartbreak after belongings were stolen, but were then found at a property down the road.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLEGAN, Mich. — "It's heartbreaking. You know, because a lot of these guys don't have a lot of stuff, no money," said Christine Arman who's family owns and operates Mary's Home, an adult foster care facility that currently houses six residents.

The Allegan County Sheriff's office was called Thursday morning after a $1900 moped and over $200 in tools were stolen Wednesday night. A man who lives at the home operates a small bike repair and resale shop, but often gives away bikes to children for free. His tools were stolen among other items that had been taken.

Arman says they never thought this would happen.

"These guys have very little so when they had it taken, we were kind of all confused, because it's like, we've never had that happen. We live in a great community. It's safe. I mean, we left, doors unlocked. And now we got to change that."

The sheriff's office found the stolen items at a property not far from the home. Officer's arrested a 26-year-old male who was living on the property after receiving a confession.

"The man that owns the property. He was very apologetic, didn't know anything about it. As soon as he found out, he reached out and apologized."

The home has ordered security cameras for the property, as they hope to deter any similar events in the future.

"The guys are really happy, especially when they're finding more and more of their stuff, you know, like, Oh, I didn't know my bag was gone. I didn't know this was gone. So but the people that came in knew what they were looking for," Arman said. "We go above and beyond to keep these guys occupied. entertained. You know? I would do anything for them. So, I mean, to put cameras up, at least gives them a little bit of a security."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.