GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a stolen car case that ended in a crash early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, it happened just after 1 a.m. on US-131 in downtown Grand Rapids.

Initially officers were responding to the car crash and then discovered the vehicle was stolen. Three suspects fled the scene of the crash.

GRPD says the three suspects were minors and later arrested near the Holiday Inn on Pearl Street.

This situation is still under investigation.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.