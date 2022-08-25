Stolen Kia recovered in traffic stop; 3 arrested

Police say all the suspects are juveniles and charges are currently pending. A fourth suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three were arrested and one is still at large in connection to a stolen Kia recovered in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

Police say officers initiated a traffic stop on the Kia on Page Street in the Creston neighborhood around 7 p.m.

A neighbor says three juveniles were arrested and another suspect fled the scene on foot. That suspect still has not been located at this time.

Police say charges against the suspects are pending.

Certain Kia and Hyundai models have been a popular target for thieves in the past few months, due in part to a TikTok trend that shows people how easy they are to steal.

It is unclear if this theft is related to the Kia Boyz, a group of teenagers who steal cars for fun or use them to commit crimes. Since May, hundreds of Kias have been reported stolen in Grand Rapids alone.

Police encourage drivers to park their cars in well-lit areas or indoors if possible, use a car alarm and purchase a surveillance camera system. Kia drivers are also urged to buy steering wheel locks to dissuade thieves from removing the steering wheel column cover in order to steal their vehicle.

This week, Kia owners in Ohio and Philadelphia filed lawsuits against Kia and Hyundai in connection to how easy the vehicles can be stolen.

