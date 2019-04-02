PAW PAW, Mich. — Two men were arrested in Paw Paw early Monday morning after authorities discovered the pickup they were sitting in was stolen.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, Van Buren County deputies were checking out reports of a "suspicious" situation at the Speedway gas station in Paw Paw.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered two men, identified as Jimmy Joe Stacey and Austin David McMullen, sitting an in 1996 Ford F-150. When the plates were ran, deputies saw that the truck was stolen out of Cass County last month.

The driver, Jimmy Joe Stacey was arrested for having the stolen vehicle as well as having methamphetamine on him. He was also driving on a suspended license. McMullen was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants, one for being a parole absconder.

The truck was towed Speedway and turned over to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

