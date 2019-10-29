COLDWATER, Mich. - Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are looking for the person who stole a camper trailer but abandoned it in a ditch after it broke loose from their vehicle.

According to investigators, the theft happened at Haylett Auto and RV Supercenter in Coldwater. It happened sometime between 4 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect took the trailer from the storage lot on Lott Road and US-12. Investigators say after pulling onto Lott Road and heading towards Quincy, the trailer broke loose.

The trailer ended up in a ditch and the suspect left the area and the trailer behind. MSP is still looking for that person and says there should be damage to the rear of the truck and tow hitch involved. No other suspect details were provided.

Anyone with information regarding the above investigation is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

